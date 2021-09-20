3 Bedroom Home in Davenport - $109,900

 Skip to main content
This well maintained home is ready for a new owner! Only 3 owners since built, this 3 bedroom home has natural charm throughout. 3 bedrooms with 2 being good sized. Large front porch to relax on while enjoying your day/nights. Sellers updates include new water heater 2020, newer flooring throughout the main level, newer ceiling fans, and newer toilet & cabinets in the bathroom. Although the basement is not finished to code, sellers have made usable space for den/offices. Home can also be a good investment property. Radon mitigation and sellers to provide a 1 year TMI Home Warranty with acceptable offer. Schedule your showing today!

