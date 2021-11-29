 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Davenport - $119,900

Adorable 3 bedroom, 1 bath one located in the heart of Davenport near Genesis East Hospital and Garfield Elementary. This home has a lot to offer including newer vinyl flooring throughout the main level, updated bathroom, and large fenced yard. All appliances are included.

