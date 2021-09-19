 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Davenport - $128,900

Great 3 bedroom home with 2 car garage. Current owner has been using property as a rental and is currently rented. Could be nice for single family or investment. Large rooms and master bedroom has master bath. Home being sold "AS-IS". Tenant's rights. 24 Hours notice to show. All showings after 5PM.

