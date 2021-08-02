Great find with this 3 bedroom 2 bath home featuring a very nice wood burning fireplace in the good size living room. Large master Bedroom, Tankless water heater, newer windows and sits on a very large lot with tons of potential. There is also a detached 2 car garage. Home is a bit dated but has a lot of charm and is very solid.
3 Bedroom Home in Davenport - $129,900
