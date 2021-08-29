ACCEPTED OFFER IN PROGRESS. This updated, move-in ready 3BR, 1BA ranch home has an attached garage with direct access to the home and is just steps to Marquette Park and Duck Creek bike path. Spacious living room has a large window that allows for plenty of natural light and is open to the beautiful eat-in kitchen, which was remodeled in 2016. Insulation was also added. The bathroom was remodeled in 2016 and features a beautiful vanity and tile surround shower. Relax on the large platform deck in the shaded backyard. Per seller windows replaced in 2018, Furnace & A/C 2018, H2O Heater 2017, Laminate floors installed 2016. New roof, siding and gutters 2009, new garage door and motor July 2021. Nothing to do but move in!
3 Bedroom Home in Davenport - $130,000
