 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Davenport - $135,000

3 Bedroom Home in Davenport - $135,000

3 Bedroom Home in Davenport - $135,000

Popular Feldhan's subdivision. Close to schools, park, bike path and hospital. This 3 Bedroom, 1 1/2 bath RANCH has over 1400 sqft. FINISHED on one level! Oversized 2+ car detached garage and fenced yard. Duel Furnace 2015 & 2020, A/C 2011, water heater 2021, Roof 2012. With some updating this home will be a great investment. Home being sold 'AS IS' Appliances stay also 'as is'.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

City of LeClaire paid $222,373 to email scammers posing as vendors
Local News

City of LeClaire paid $222,373 to email scammers posing as vendors

  • Updated

Scammers posing as three legitimate vendors emailed the City of LeClaire, requesting the city use a different bank account for payments. From November to February, $222,373 in LeClaire city funds were directed to scammers' accounts. More than half was recovered, but the city is still out $102,000.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News