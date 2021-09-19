 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Davenport - $139,900

Three bedroom 1.5 story with fenced-in yard and lots of room. Main level master bedroom with double closets. Large living room great for entertaining. Bonus area upstairs would be a great hangout for kids. Kitchen has a breakfast bar and attached dining room. Metal roof on house done in 2011, garage roof May 2021, heater in garage stays - works but is not currently hooked up. Furnace, A/C and water heater new in 2006.

