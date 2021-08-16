Quiet location in Davenport! Large front deck greets you as you enter the house. Front door leads to a huge living room with new carpet with beautiful wood staircase going up. Dining room also has new carpet with a countertop for food service & a breakfast bar between the kitchen & dining room. Lots of cabinets & counter space in the kitchen & new vinyl flooring along with a pantry cabinet for storage. Upstairs features two very large bedrooms & an updated bathroom. Large open basement with daylight windows & laundry connections. Tankless water heater, furnace was inspected on 11/20 & is in good working order, A/C inspected on 6/21 & is in good working condition. Off the side door & front deck is a huge patio to entertain & relax. Oversized 1 car garage has electric connections to add a garage door opener. Appliances are being sold as is, ice maker in refrigerator does not work. TMI Home Warranty included.
3 Bedroom Home in Davenport - $149,000
