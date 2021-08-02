 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Davenport - $150,000

Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in west Davenport with retro charm! The main level has open floorplan: large living room followed by a dining area, leading to a family room with parquet floor, vaulted ceiling, wood burning fireplace and sliding doors going out to the patio. On upper level there are 3 bedrooms and a full bath, on the lower level there is a large rec room with laundry and another full bath. Good sized yard and a 2 car garage on the alley. Home has newer appliances, furnace and central A/C. TMI Home Warranty included. Schedule your showing TODAY!

