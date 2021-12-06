3 Bedroom Home in Davenport - $154,900

 Skip to main content
What a nice home! This 3 Bedroom home has updates throughout including a new open kitchen layout. Sellers have done a wonderful job in adding a new AC (2021), completely redone kitchen, new flooring, new roof & gutters/downspouts, new deck, bathroom vanity, and washer/dryer all in 2020. Fenced yard offers privacy and space for children/pets or entertaining guests. Attached garage and plenty of parking space, this home is ready for it's next owner. Partial basement allows for mechanicals/ laundry room and storage. All appliances stay so nothing left to do but move in! Some notice required for showings but don't wait, schedule your showing today!!

