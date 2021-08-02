3 Bedroom Home in Davenport - $165,000

PRICE REDUCTION!! Wonderful all brick home located close to schools, shopping, restaurants and parks. This 3-BR, 2-BA, oversized 1-car garage home is bright and airy with newer vinyl windows, water heater, A/C and furnace. All BR’s have wood floors with a walk-in in the main BR. The LR and hall also have wood floors with fireplace in the LR, and cedar closet in the hall. You will love the granite counters in the kitchen and the option of closing the sliding doors into the DR. Enjoy the partially finished basement with bar. Relax on the front porch, or patio in the large backyard. The estate is selling the property AS-IS. Bring an offer and make this your home today!