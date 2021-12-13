Absolutely fantastic Davenport ranch home! New in 2021; kitchen cabinets, granite countertops, stainless appliances, bathroom, lighting, fixtures, AC, exterior doors, and flooring including luxury vinyl plank and carpet. Furnace 2016 and roof 2013 as well! Three basement walls also have been rebuilt recently and feature a modern waterproofing system and an egress window just waiting for you to finish off! Nice large attached 2-car garage and a corner lot that will accommodate additional off street parking. Don't forget to enjoy the new deck and large patio out back. This home will not disappoint and must be seen in the sub 200K price point!
3 Bedroom Home in Davenport - $169,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Alleman High School Principal Sara Stroud has resigned from the position effective immediately, according to a notice to Alleman families from…
- Updated
Two men have been arrested in Mercer County for allegedly grooming a child.
- Updated
A Davenport woman was charged Friday with child endangerment in relation to the death of a 22-day-old child in February.
- Updated
When it’s time, you just sort of know.
- Updated
Social media postings deemed threatening led to police investigations in two separate Quad-Cities school districts.
- Updated
There is a train derailment near Warren Street in Davenport that will close down the area until noontime, Scott County Administrator Mahesh Sh…
- Updated
Authorities say there are six confirmed deaths at the Amazon fulfillment center near Edwardsville. A woman also died in St. Charles County.
- Updated
With 58 seconds remaining in regulation, Rock Island starter Eli Reese was scoreless.
Davenport, Bettendorf schools say a mediation program has reduced suspensions. They're asking the county for more money to expand it.
- Updated
Davenport and Bettendorf school officials say a new approach for addressing fights among students has led to fewer repeat incidents, fewer sus…