 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Davenport - $169,900

3 Bedroom Home in Davenport - $169,900

3 Bedroom Home in Davenport - $169,900

Absolutely fantastic Davenport ranch home! New in 2021; kitchen cabinets, granite countertops, stainless appliances, bathroom, lighting, fixtures, AC, exterior doors, and flooring including luxury vinyl plank and carpet. Furnace 2016 and roof 2013 as well! Three basement walls also have been rebuilt recently and feature a modern waterproofing system and an egress window just waiting for you to finish off! Nice large attached 2-car garage and a corner lot that will accommodate additional off street parking. Don't forget to enjoy the new deck and large patio out back. This home will not disappoint and must be seen in the sub 200K price point!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News