BEAUTIFUL RIVERFRONT PROPERTY ON THE MIGHTY MISSISSIPPI RIVER IN DAVENPORT IOWA! Enjoy the fantastic river views from this year round home on the main channel with 70' of river frontage with deep water that includes the 36' steel dock. Spacious 3BR 2 BA raised ranch with walls of windows that overlook the water front from the Great Rm/Kitchen, 4 seas rm, master and 2 decks. Kitchen w/ctr island, wood burning stove in the Great rm with wood floor w/carpet inset, great master suite with fpls, dual vanity, walk-in closet & its own private deck overlooking the river. Main floor laundry. 2 new sliding glass doors 2018, furnace, garage furn, water softener and foam insulation in bsmt ceiling new in 2014. Bsmt w/garage area is 1832 SF. Roof, gutter guards & C-Air 2010. XLG garage with 12 x 26 additional area. Shared well with lot #14. New septic to be installed. 1-YR TMI Home Warranty. Main floor has never had flood water. Listing agent is related to the seller. View More
3 Bedroom Home in Davenport - $170,000
