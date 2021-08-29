Fantastic home in NW Davenport! 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home with large fenced back yard! Great open living room and dining room area with fireplace. The basement has been remodeled to include a rec. room with storage closets and bathroom with shower. Upstairs you will find three bedrooms and a full bath! The kitchen is equipped with new sink and faucet as well as a built in wine fridge! New roof in 2019, furnace and AC within 8 years old. New sump pump in 2016. Home is wired for a whole house generator. Extra deep 2 car garage and extra parking slab complete this home! All appliances remain but are not warranted. all information is estimated and should be verified by buyers and buyers agents for complete accuracy. AGENTS please read agent remarks. Radon system installed in 2016
3 Bedroom Home in Davenport - $175,000
