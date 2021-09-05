Fantastic move-in ready 3BR, 2BA quad level home with many updates is ready for its new owner! On the main floor you will find refinished hardwood floors, a spacious living room & informal dining room with sliding glass door leading to a large deck that is great for entertaining. Enjoy relaxing in the backyard that features beautiful landscaping, fully privacy fenced backyard & a large shed. The kitchen offers plenty of natural light, updated faucet, new cooktop (8/2021), new dishwasher ('18) & new cabinet hardware. On the upper level there's an extra large primary bedroom, 2 other good size bedrooms, & an updated bathroom. The upper level carpet was new in 2015, but there are hardwood floors underneath. On the lower level there is a family room with walkout to the backyard & direct access to the attached garage. Basement level has a gorgeous, newly remodeled bathroom ('21), laundry room & lots of room for storage. Home has custom blinds. Per seller furnace new '15, roof & siding '16.
3 Bedroom Home in Davenport - $178,000
