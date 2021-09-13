 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Davenport - $179,000

  • Updated
CHARMING! Beautifully updated 3br, 2ba home in McClellan Park, just a block & a half away from the lively & spirited East Village of Davenport. This home has all the right updates in all the right places, preserving it's original charisma. Newer flooring throughout the living room & formal dining room that leads out to the screened in porch, patio, fire pit & terraced backyard. Kitchen features mod granite counter tops, newer appliances, lots of cabinet space & custom tiled floors. Upstairs is the master bedroom w/ walk-in closet & access to your private balcony. Main bath has been recently updated as well as new flooring. Original hardwood floors have been exposed & refinished. Large, full basement has plenty of clean space for storage & it's own bathroom & shower. Roof 2015, Furnace 2013, updated windows, freshly painted inside & out. Enjoy sitting on your front porch & reading a book from your own registered LITTLE FREE LIBRARY. (www.littlefreelibrary.org) OPEN SUNDAY, 1PM-2:30PM!

