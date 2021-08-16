CHARMING! Beautifully updated 3br, 2ba home in McClellan Park, just a block and a half away from the lively & spirited East Village of Davenport. This home has all the right updates in all the right places, preserving it's original charisma. Newer flooring throughout the living room & formal dining room that leads out to the screened in porch, patio, fire pit and terraced backyard. Kitchen features mod granite counter tops, newer appliances, lots of cabinet space & custom tiled floors. Upstairs is the master bedroom w/ walk-in closet and access to your private balcony. Main bath has been recently updated as well as new flooring. Original hardwood floors have been exposed and refinished. Large, full basement has plenty of clean space for storage and it's own bathroom & shower. Roof 2015, Furnace 2013, updated windows, freshly painted inside and out. Enjoy sitting on your front porch and reading a book from your own registered LITTLE FREE LIBRARY. (www.littlefreelibrary.org) CALL TODAY!
3 Bedroom Home in Davenport - $182,500
