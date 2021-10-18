 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Davenport - $184,900

Here is the 3 bedroom, 2 bath ranch you have been looking for! Nothing to do but move in and make it your own. Beautiful new deck and fence complete this nice level backyard that includes a shed. The extra-deep attached garage also has a extended driveway and additional storage in the attached shed. Per the previous owner windows and siding 2013, roof 2015. Nice fully finished basement with 3/4 bath. Don't forget about the nice 3 season porch off the backyard. You won't want to miss this one! All information is estimated and should be verified by buyers and buyer's agents for accuracy.

