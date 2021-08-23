Well maintained 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom split-foyer home close to elementary school, shopping and restaurants. Main level bathroom features heated ceramic tile flooring, solid oak doors and floors throughout, front window glass recently replaced. Fresh paint throughout. New carpet in lower level with gas fireplace and beautiful wood trim. You will love all the natural light in this home and enjoy relaxing in your screened in porch with beautifully landscaped backyard oasis. All appliances stay.
3 Bedroom Home in Davenport - $185,000
