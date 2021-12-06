 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Davenport - $185,000

Make your appointment today to check out this 3-4 Bedroom ranch in Davenport. This home comes complete with a open floor plan, updated bathrooms and new flooring. The deck and spacious yard adjoin the school for greenspace views. Close to schools and bike path this home is sure to be what your looking for. The basement is ready for the new owners touch and comes with a rec. room and additional room that could be a bedroom or den. Roof was replaced in 2017, windows and siding 2003 per previous owner. all information is estimated and should be verified by buyers and buyers agents for complete accuracy. whole house inspection completed 12/1/2021. earnest money to be made out to Mel Foster Brokerage, LLC.

