Three bedroom all brick 3 ranch home that boasts over 1700 finished square feet and an attached 2 car garage. The main floor offers a spacious living room that opens into the kitchen area. The open eat-in kitchen provides many cabinets and plenty of storage. The informal dining room connects to the kitchen and provides perfect access to the HUGE flat backyard. Down the hallway are 3 large bedrooms and an updated full bathroom. The finished basement adds a rec-room, a 2nd full bathroom, and a storage room. The backyard is perfect for entertaining and boasts a storage shed that has a pergola-covered patio.
3 Bedroom Home in Davenport - $189,900
