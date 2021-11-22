 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Davenport - $199,900

Just what you've been waiting for! Come check out this well-maintained 3 bedroom bungalow in East Davenport! The main level has a nice size kitchen along with a family room that includes a fireplace, full bathroom, screened-in porch and large living room! Brand new carpet just installed on both the main and upper levels. Detached 2 car garage along with 2 extra parking spots. This home also had a new roof put on in summer of 2020. All appliances stay. Schedule your showing today!

