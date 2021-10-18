 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Davenport - $200,000

Nice ranch home in Oak Brook Addition. Large living room greets you when you enter the house. Kitchen includes all the appliances; dishwasher does not work & no warranty on it, washer & dryer in the basement are also included. Large family room with electric fireplace which is included off the formal dining room. 3 bedrooms, 2 baths on the main floor. Basement has 2 rec rooms; one has a large window, the other leads to the laundry/utility room. New hot water heater, half bath and plenty of storage room also in the basement. Open the sliding glass door to a level fenced backyard with a built-in water feature, plenty of perennials and a garden area to grow your own vegetables. Nice 2 car attached garage; new roof installed in July 2020. 1 year TMI Home Warranty include except on the dishwasher.

