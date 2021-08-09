3 Bedroom Home in Davenport - $218,900

Check out this country home located on just under an acre of land near a wide variety of popular shopping and restaurants. This home has been priced AS-IS with a completed lower level water proofing system that includes a written guarantee. Note some drywall needs to be replaced in the lower level as well as plumbing fixtures and finishes in the lower level bathroom. Buyer will be able to select and purchase finishes to complete the remodeling project as desired. A local contractor bid proposal is available to interested buyers. Furnace and A/C replaced in 2019.