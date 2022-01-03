Convenient location close to schools, shopping & Interstate connections. Covered front porch greets you in the front of the house. Walk into a huge living room with new luxury vinyl floors. Step down a few stairs to the family room with a wood burning fireplace and the kitchen, dining room with a slider going into the privacy fenced backyard with a covered patio, Hot Tub is negotiable. Upstairs is a huge master bedroom complete with walk-in closet and full bath, 2 additional bedrooms, full bath and new luxury vinyl floors also upstairs. Nice sized 2 car attached garage and connecting car port. Firewood stored outside is not included. New furnace & A/C installed 8/10/2021
3 Bedroom Home in Davenport - $230,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Complaint filed with DOD against Republican Congressional candidate Esther Joy King for wearing military uniform in campaign ads
- Updated
A complaint has been filed with the U.S. Department of Defense against Congressional candidate Esther Joy King, accusing King of violating DOD…
- Updated
A good Tuesday to all. We knew it was going to happen sometime. It now appears that sometime is today. And that "it" is shovelable snow. A win…
- Updated
Davenport Civil Rights Director Latrice Lacey's 2019 misdemeanor harassment conviction was affirmed by the Iowa State Supreme Court.
- Updated
ORLANDO — Terry Swisher of Davenport has been a regular in the stands at Kinnick Stadium for almost three decades.
A look at the best school district in each state.
- Updated
Snow blanketed the Quad-Cities on Tuesday with 3.2 inches falling at the Quad-City International Airport, Moline, and 3.6 inches falling at th…
- Updated
Davenport real estate agent Sean Hanley announced Wednesday plans to run as a Republican for the newly drawn Iowa House District 81 in 2022.
- Updated
A multitude of lawsuits have followed the double-fatal boat crash in LeClaire, and some court filings in 2021 have revealed details that previ…
- Updated
As a new year begins, the final month of 2021 saw a personal loss on the area high school sports landscape.
- Updated
SPRINGFIELD — Minimum-wage workers in Illinois will see a boost in their hourly pay to $12 per hour starting Jan. 1, while tenants in affordab…