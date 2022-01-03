 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Davenport - $230,000

Convenient location close to schools, shopping & Interstate connections. Covered front porch greets you in the front of the house. Walk into a huge living room with new luxury vinyl floors. Step down a few stairs to the family room with a wood burning fireplace and the kitchen, dining room with a slider going into the privacy fenced backyard with a covered patio, Hot Tub is negotiable. Upstairs is a huge master bedroom complete with walk-in closet and full bath, 2 additional bedrooms, full bath and new luxury vinyl floors also upstairs. Nice sized 2 car attached garage and connecting car port. Firewood stored outside is not included. New furnace & A/C installed 8/10/2021

