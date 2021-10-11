Contingent offer in progress with a 72 hour clause, seller wishes to continue to show. A one owner home that looks just like new. Recently replaced carpet. Roof replaced last year. Interior done in solid plaster. Large master bedroom closet and nice sitting area. Wood burning fireplace with gas log lighter. 2 Pantries located in kitchen and guest closet. Don't miss out on this one of a kind ranch home.
3 Bedroom Home in Davenport - $234,567
