3 Bedroom Home in Davenport - $24,000

At least two people were taken by ambulance to a local hospital, including a Scott County 911 dispatcher, following a three-vehicle crash in D…
Two people were found dead Saturday morning as the result of a vehicle crash in Bettendorf. The collision occurred on Interstate 74 west at th…
A teen involved in a three-vehicle crash Monday night in Davenport suffered life-threatening injuries in the collision.
Four days before an inmate at the Rock Island County jail reportedly was beaten by two correctional officers, a judge asked the state to place…
Two people were wounded late Saturday in a shooting incident in front of Bowlmor Lanes, 2952 Brady St., Davenport Police said.
A multi-vehicle crash Thursday at the intersection of 53rd Street and Utica Ridge Road was caused when the driver of one of the vehicles suffe…
Nikiforov, who spent three seasons in the Quad-Cities, leaves behind a 10-year-old son, Max.
Quad-Cities school districts are issuing warnings about the dangers of fentanyl in vaping devices.
One person was injured Friday in a two-vehicle crash on Davenport’s River Drive just west of Mississippi Avenue.
At its peak in the 1990s, Kmart operated about 2,400 stores and employed 350,000 in the United States and Canada.
