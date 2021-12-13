 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Davenport - $240,000

3 Bedroom Home in Davenport - $240,000

3 Bedroom Home in Davenport - $240,000

Check out this 3 bedroom, 2-1/2 bath, 2 story in East Davenport! This home sits right off Jersey Ridge Road on a nice, level lot. The home has a large, eat-in kitchen with a breakfast bar & hard surface counter tops. The family room on the back side of the home walks out onto a huge deck & patio combo to enjoy the large backyard! Also in the backyard is a nice shed for some extra storage. New roof in 2019. All appliances stay. Schedule your showing today!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News