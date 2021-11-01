NEW ROOF SCHEDULED IN NEXT 2 WEEKS! Move-In Ready! 3BR/3BA Split Level home in North Central Davenport! Furnace, Central Air, Engineered Wood floors, interior paint, evergreen trees since 2018. Ceramic entry opens to an open cathedraled space which includes Great Room w/Fireplace, and spacious kitchen dinette area. Glass sliders from the dinette area open to deck/patio area and level rear yard. Large master suite w/full bath. The finished lower level includes a rec room and ½ bath. Also, there is a crawl space with concrete floor under the entry foyer which provides additional storage space. Must See!
3 Bedroom Home in Davenport - $244,900
