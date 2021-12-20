 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by DuTrac Community Credit Union
3 Bedroom Home in Davenport - $244,900

3 Bedroom Home in Davenport - $244,900

3 Bedroom Home in Davenport - $244,900

MOVE IN READY, TURN KEY HOME! This 2 story, 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath home is waiting for a new buyer looking for value, and the seller has already moved to their new home. New paint, newer vinyl plank flooring throughout, new roof in 2020, all appliances stay including 2nd floor washer & dryer, and the seller is providing a one year AHS warranty.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News