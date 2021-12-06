 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Davenport - $250,000

Over 2300 Sq Feet Finished! Lovely 3 bed, 3 bath ranch condo located in Garner Farms Villas. You will enter into the spacious great room with cathedral ceilings and fireplace flowing nicely into the bright 4 season room and eat in kitchen. The master suit is generously sized with a master bath and walk in closet. Open staircase to finished basement with large rec room and additional bedroom with egress window. Features new carpet throughout the main floor, vaulted ceilings, sky lights and main floor laundry. Conveniently located end unit right off 53rd St. close to many amenities.

