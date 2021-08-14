To Be Built. 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom 2-story modern plan. Open concept with breakfast bar, mudroom and laundry on second floor. Other plans available. Basement can be finished for an additional cost. 2 car garage. Pricing may fluctuate per plan and selection and material market.
3 Bedroom Home in Davenport - $250,000
