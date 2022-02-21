3 Bedroom Home in Davenport - $250,000

This amazing home boasts over 1600 finished square feet, a perfect location in McClellan Heights, AND a 3 CAR GARAGE! It welcomes everyone with its large front porch. Entering you will know you are HOME. The foyer provides plenty of room for decoration & space for shoes/coats etc. Off the foyer are the living room & dining area with gorgeous wood floors throughout. The living room includes a cozy gas fireplace, built-ins & opens into the dining area. The eat-in kitchen provides plenty of cabinets that are great for storage & access to the private backyard. Rounding out the main floor you will find a convenient 1/2 bathroom & a back mudroom. Upstairs you will find 3 bedrooms (all with wood floors) & a full bathroom. The bedrooms are spacious & have multiple walk-in closets. The finished basement has a rec-room which adds an additional living space or possibly a future 4th bedroom. The wonderful backyard is fully fenced & is the perfect space for entertaining with the new concrete patio.