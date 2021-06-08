 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Davenport - $257,900

3 Bedroom Home in Davenport - $257,900

3 Bedroom Home in Davenport - $257,900

Beautiful 2 story home located in a cul-de-sac in Windsor Crest Heights! Updated kitchen with all stainless steel appliances, newer windows, beautiful hardwood floors, updated bathrooms and new paint thru out! Sliders from eat-in kitchen open up to a large deck with a beautiful fenced in back yard with a playset and garden. Great room features natural light and built in storage. Large master bedroom features a full bath with his/her closets. Optional membership to “Windsor Crest Club” amenities include 2 pools, spray pad, tennis courts, playground & pavilion and community events. View More

