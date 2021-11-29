As you enter this 3 bedroom, 3 bath home nestled in the West Village subdivision the first thing you notice is the ample and open space. This open floor plan has the foyer leading to both the living room or the kitchen. Enjoy sitiing at the large island the kitchen offers plus stainless steel appliances and ceramic tile floors. The upstairs has 3 spacious bedrooms and 2 full baths. The master bedroom has access to the 2nd floor deck, and there is an abundance of natual light throughout the home. The basement is framed and partially dry-walled waiting for you to finish the family room/rec room area and the bathroom is roughed in. The oversized deck overlooks the fenced, level tree lined backyard. Roof replaced in 2020
3 Bedroom Home in Davenport - $259,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
"For the governor to call the verdict into question is reckless and invites more unrest on our city streets and undermines confidence in our judicial system," the statement said.
- Updated
A Davenport man on parole until 2027 as a habitual offender has been charged for robbing a woman at gunpoint after he followed her to her Bett…
In the 15 years that have passed since a multimillion dollar home in Bettendorf was destroyed by fire, the number of career firefighters in th…
- Updated
The Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson has identified the two women found dead in a car at an East Moline park Tuesday morning.
- Updated
The project is intended to reduce vehicle speeds and cut through traffic on 31st and 32nd Streets from Eastern Avenue to Belle Avenue in Davenport.
- Updated
Former KWQC TV6 news anchor Gary Metivier will run for the Scott County Board Supervisors in 2022 as a Republican.
- Updated
Two 18-year-old women were found dead in a car left running in the parking lot at Jacobs Northeast Park in East Moline Tuesday morning.
- Updated
A man died Friday after being struck by a car in Davenport.
- Updated
Iowa’s football team is going back to work Sunday.
For the second time in two weeks, shots fired call along same Davenport street has neighbors looking for answers
- Updated
For the second time in two weeks, residents along an area of West 15th Street congregated along the sidewalks after a call of shots fired