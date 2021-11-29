 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Davenport - $259,900

3 Bedroom Home in Davenport - $259,900

3 Bedroom Home in Davenport - $259,900

As you enter this 3 bedroom, 3 bath home nestled in the West Village subdivision the first thing you notice is the ample and open space. This open floor plan has the foyer leading to both the living room or the kitchen. Enjoy sitiing at the large island the kitchen offers plus stainless steel appliances and ceramic tile floors. The upstairs has 3 spacious bedrooms and 2 full baths. The master bedroom has access to the 2nd floor deck, and there is an abundance of natual light throughout the home. The basement is framed and partially dry-walled waiting for you to finish the family room/rec room area and the bathroom is roughed in. The oversized deck overlooks the fenced, level tree lined backyard. Roof replaced in 2020

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News