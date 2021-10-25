 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Davenport - $275,000

Lots of natural light and large rooms enhance the open and airy feeling you will get as you move about this modern and open ranch home. 3 bedrooms and 3 full baths plus a main floor laundry. Great room has catherderal ceilings and fireplace. Kitchen offers granite countertops and tile floors and dining area has sliders to deck that leads to privacy fenced backyard. Large finished family room in basement plus a large unfinished area for storage. Battery back up sump pump. Located near golf course, park and bike path.

