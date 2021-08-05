 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Davenport - $289,900
spotlight

3 Bedroom Home in Davenport - $289,900

3 Bedroom Home in Davenport - $289,900

To Be Built! 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom beautiful modern plan. Open floor concept with natural daylight, breakfast bar and vaulted ceiling. Other plans available. Basement can be finished for additional cost. Call for more details. Pricing may fluctuate per plan and selection and material market.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News