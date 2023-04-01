Stunning, newly built home by Silverthorne Builders in 2020, featuring luxurious upgrades and finishes throughout. This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home offers a perfect blend of modern design and classic charm. The home features a spacious and open concept living area with cathedral ceilings, providing an airy and light-filled space perfect for entertaining or simply relaxing at home. The kitchen is a true chef's dream, featuring a large island with granite countertops and upgraded finishes, as well as high-end appliances and ample storage space. One of the highlights of this home is the master suite, which boasts its own private bathroom and provides a perfect retreat after a long day. The home also features a large mudroom attached to the laundry room, making it easy to keep your home organized and clean. Other notable features of this home include a new Timber Tek deck built in 2022, perfect for enjoying the outdoors and entertaining guests. Additionally, the basement is plumbed for an additional bathroom, providing the opportunity to add even more living space to this already spacious home. The home also has a new Nest thermostat, ensuring your home is always comfortable and energy efficient, and a two-car attached garage for added convenience. This home is move-in ready and offers the perfect combination of luxury and practicality. Don't miss out on this amazing opportunity to own a beautiful, new home in a desirable location.