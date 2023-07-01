Presenting a captivating new listing in the highly sought-after Prairie Heights neighborhood of Davenport! This impressive 3-bedroom, 3-bathroom home offers an enviable location near Prairie Heights Park, with the added advantage of backing up to a serene community greenspace. Notably, the neighborhood is also home to one of Davenport's newest libraries, enhancing the appeal of this exceptional property. Step inside to discover an inviting open floor plan adorned with beautiful hardwood floors, creating an elegant and seamless living space. The finished basement is a true bonus, complete with an egress in the Recreation room and an additional bedroom, providing flexibility and ample space for various needs. Storage will never be an issue, thanks to the generous storage options available throughout the home. This residence boasts an attached 2-car garage, ensuring convenient parking and easy access. Enjoy the picturesque view from the deck located at the back of the house, which overlooks the community greenspace. Additionally, you can relax and enjoy the neighborhood ambiance from the ample front porch! Convenience is key in this location, with easy access to Veterans Memorial Parkway, Interstate 80, Interstate 74, as well as 53rd street, among other nearby amenities. Don't miss out on the opportunity to make this exceptional home yours. Contact us today to arrange a viewing and seize your chance to own this desirable Prairie Heights home.