Welcome to your dream home in the beautiful Prairie Heights area of Davenport! This exquisite 3-bedroom, 3-bathroom home is perfectly situated near a serene park, offering the ideal blend of nature and suburban convenience. Step inside and be greeted by the warm and inviting atmosphere of this well-designed residence. The open floor plan seamlessly connects the living room to the dining area, making it ideal for entertaining friends and family. The kitchen is a chef's delight, featuring modern appliances, ample counter space, and stylish cabinetry. Prepare delicious meals while enjoying views of the park just beyond your windows. The master bedroom boasts a generous layout, walk-in closet, and an ensuite bathroom. This home also offers a versatile bonus room, which can be transformed into a home office, a playroom, or a media center to suit your lifestyle. Step outside onto your private patio and enjoy morning coffee while listening to the sounds of nature. Located in the Prairie Heights area, this home offers a tranquil setting with the convenience of nearby amenities. Schedule your private showing today!