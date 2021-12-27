 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Davenport - $360,000

3 Bedroom Home in Davenport - $360,000

3 Bedroom Home in Davenport - $360,000

Beautiful ranch-style home on .68 acres, This home boasts a finished walk-out basement into the spacious fully fenced yard. The open concept main floor has vaulted ceilings, a cozy area to sit by a warm fire and a sunroom with bright open windows overlooking the yard. The basement includes a bedroom, full bath & tons of light. ***Seller requests 24 hours notice for showings***

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News