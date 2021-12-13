1 year TMI Home Warranty. One-owner home, pride of ownership throughout. Fantastic private lot almost 1/2 acre featuring variety of landscaping, hostas, roses, perennials & treed area on south side. 2x6 sidewall high-energy efficiency. Anderson windows, 6 panel doors, 2 skylights, sliders from family room to large brick paver patio. 427 SF basketball court at walk-out basement. Kitchen remodeled 2007 - cherry cabinets, Corian tops, center island with drop-in range. Stainless appliances, double oven. Wood burning fireplace re-faced with ledger stone & ceramic hearth. Double French doors from living room to sun room. Master bath features 2 pedestal sinks, ceramic shower, garden tub & tile floor. Jack-n-Jill hall bath. Insulated basement ceiling. 2 utility sinks in basement & workshop. Walk-out lower level provides access to additional garage under the sun room.
3 Bedroom Home in Davenport - $372,900
