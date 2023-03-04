Approximate completion date July 1, 2023. Sustainable, resilient & right sized. The Switch Homes difference is a design and materials choices that are intentionally focused on exceeding net zero-ready requirements. What does that mean? You can feel a sense of pride that your home is environmentally friendly and will save up to 40% of annual energy usage putting money back in your pocket. This is achieved in part by utilizing high quality & low VOC finishes, recycled materials where practical and creating a tight and well-insulated shell that provides year-round comfort. We could go on, but want to tell you about The Two Year Old! A 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with attached garage, you’ll find plenty space in the two-story home. The layout offers a main floor with everything you need including open kitchen, dining & living rooms, master suite, laundry and a generous front porch overlooking the library and Prairie Heights Park. You’ll feel the quality in the well-designed common space with hard-surface counters, luxury vinyl plank flooring and a stainless steel, high efficiency appliance package. The main floor master suite includes a generous walk-in closet, tiled shower and a universal design making it adaptable for all phases of life. The second floor offers two additional bedrooms and full bathroom providing the finished space you need. Access to the sunken garage is through the lower level which is partially finished with insulation and walls making it a great drop zone and storage area. If you’re loving the layout but prefer a modern exterior design, our Three Year Old model will satisfy that need with that ‘edgy’ look. The new construction is expected to be completed by year-end allowing the buyer to pick colors and finishes.