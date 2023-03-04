Approximate completion date July 1, 2023. Sustainable, resilient & right sized. Choose Switch Homes to help create a sustainable community where beauty meets durability. The design and materials used in our homes are intentionally focused on exceeding net zero-ready requirements. What does that mean? You can feel a sense of pride that your home is environmentally friendly and will save up to 40% of annual energy usage putting money back in your pocket. This is achieved in part by utilizing high quality & low VOC finishes, recycled materials where practical and creating a tight and well-insulated shell that provides year-round comfort. We could go on but want to tell you about the home we call The Intellectual! Appropriately named, the Intellectual affirms that it is smart to blend quality with sustainability. That exactly what we’ve done with this 3 bedroom, 2 bath, two-story home. The layout offers a main floor with everything you need including open kitchen, dining & living rooms, master suite, laundry and a generous front porch overlooking the library and Prairie Heights Park. You’ll feel the quality in the well-designed common space with hard-surface counters, luxury vinyl plank flooring and a stainless steel, high efficiency appliance package. The main floor master suite includes a wonderful walk-in closet, tiled shower and a universal design making it adaptable for all phases of life. The second floor offers two additional bedrooms and full bathroom providing the finished space needed to accommodate your lifestyle. The sunken garage is accessed by the stairs in the back entry area which doubles as great drop zone/mud room next to the laundry room. The back patio is a great spot for grilling and enjoying your manageable yard. The Intellectual – smart in so many ways!