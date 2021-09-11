 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Davenport - $399,000

3 Bedroom Home in Davenport - $399,000

3 Bedroom Home in Davenport - $399,000

Open bright and airy. The 2-Story foyer wow's you immediately. 9ft ceilings on main & upper floors. Excellent family kitchen with big walk-in pantry and oversized dining space. King sized master bedroom, 11' master bath vanity. Ceramic 2 person shower, huge walk-in closet. 2nd floor laundry room, generous bedroom 2 & 3. Top quality finishes inside & out with extensive sold surface counter tops. One of the sellers is a real estate licensed in the State of IA.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News