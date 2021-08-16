 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Davenport - $430,000

One of a kind! 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom ranch on 1 acre in the middle of town! 3 car attached garage PLUS 1,600 square foot additional heated & cooled garage! Meticulously maintained interior & exterior! Remodeled kitchen with quartz countertops, island, breakfast bar, and stainless steel appliances! Huge great room with gas fireplace. Main level laundry. Formal dining space. Nice mud room with lockers. Main level office space. Walk up attic could be future living space or great for storage! Two nice patio spaces, with private, level backyard! Convenient location near shopping, interstates, and schools. Call for your private showing today!

