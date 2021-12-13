 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Davenport - $44,900

Great investment opportunity in West Davenport. Solid 3br house on large end lot. Fenced yard, extra large off-street parking, yard shed, updated mechanicals, oversized water heater, and tons of space throughout. Neighborhood rents approx. $750-900/mo.

