Here is a tremendous opportunity for a pristine home ready to move in. Stepless entry both front foyer and garage. Upgrades everywhere including solid doors and touches of barnboard including mantel on fireplace. Gas fireplace in basement as well as main floor, granite countertop in kitchen extended size, 4-season room off kitchen area, Owner bathroom has onxy shower and walk in closet off bedroom. The basement is finished with barnboard sliders going into bedroom, walk out lot leading to the hot tub on the patio. The home has a backup generator system and a Water purification system. Also the home was purchased under the Davenport Now program. 4 years are left on this payout which amounts to a huge some on reduction of property taxes for next 4 years. This is definetly a home you will want to show. The extras in the home are incredible and too many to list here. Show this-----it wont last!!! Built for the current owners by Diamond Builders. Notice all the hard surface flooring----no carpet-----THIS HOME CANNOT BE BUILT FOR THIS PRICE!!!!!! Selling agent to verify all information.