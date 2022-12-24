3 Bedroom Home in Davenport - $484,900

Property is finished and ready for move in. stepless entry from foyer and garage. 10 ft. ceings make it dramatic. Another bank of cabinets added in kitchen leading to 4-season room onto composite covered deck. Quartz countertops and beautiful shower in owner bathroom. Basement is a walkout with fireplace, wet bar, large-large bedroom/bath and a den or office. The rear yard is beautiful with mature trees. Home is located on a cul-de-sac and private as can be. This home must be seen to be appreciated. Immediate possession and it is just close to everything you would be interested in doing!!!