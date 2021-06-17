3 Bedroom Home in Davenport - $67,500

Strictly "AS-IS" sale. One Year TMI Home Warranty! 3 Bedroom, 1.5 story. Quiet SW Davenport neighborhood, 2 car garage . Eat-in kitchen plus formal dining room. Spacious master bedroom and large dormer bedroom upper level. Replacement windows. Furnace new in 2018. 2 Window air units included. Home is being sold in "AS- IS" condition. Located in AE Flood Zone. Listing Agent is related to Seller. Seller will provide new roof and updated electrical service prior to closing. Seller will pay 2 years flood insurance for acceptable offer.